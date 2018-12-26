MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – The Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester was closed early Wednesday evening after fights broke out in the mall, said police.
According to police Sergeant Ryan Shea there were roughly 50 to 200 people involved in fights around the mall.
Three adults and one juvenile were arrested as a result of the fights.
The names and charges of those arrested have not been released yet.
Sergeant Shea said the initial fight started in front of Forever 21 and spread to other parts of the mall.
Manchester Police is currently investigating if the incident was pre-planned.
A similar incident happened in 2016 at the mall. Police believe that incident was planned on social media.
It is unknown at this time if the fights are related to those that caused the CT Post Mall in Milford to close early this evening.
