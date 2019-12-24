Southington Police
WFSB file photo

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Southington are looking to track down the person who stole a calf figurine from the nativity scene on the town green.

It happened sometime during the overnight hours from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-621-0101.

