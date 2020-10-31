NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 20-year-old man is facing charges after the car he was driving crashed into a building in New Haven.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, in the Westville Village of New Haven.
The car crashed into a commercial business and got lodged inside the building. A search of the address shows it happened at a dental office.
Police said during a search of the building, the driver of the car, identified as a man from Portland, was found in the basement.
He sustained minor injuries, and was charged with driving under the influence.
The New Haven Fire Department, city building inspector, and utility companies responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.