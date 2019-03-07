WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A car slammed into an art supply store in West Hartford Thursday afternoon.
It happened outside of Jerry’s Artarama on New Britain Avenue.
Police said the driver was in a parking spot when the car went over a curb and into the wall.
The force of the crash pushed in a section of the wall.
No injuries were reported.
