MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Manchester Monday night.
The gunshots were heard around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 41 Lyness St.
No victims were found, but police located multiple shell casings in the road.
Multiple witnesses in the area reported hearing a series of gunshots, and then a dark colored sedan was seen speeding from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at (860) 645-5510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.