MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Manchester Monday night.

The gunshots were heard around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 41 Lyness St.

No victims were found, but police located multiple shell casings in the road.

Multiple witnesses in the area reported hearing a series of gunshots, and then a dark colored sedan was seen speeding from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at (860) 645-5510.

