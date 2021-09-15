MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer crash closed lanes on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday morning.
It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. The Department of Transportation said the crash occurred between exits 18 and 17.
According to State Police, a 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling in the right lane when it tried to move into the center lane, striking the front passenger's side tire of a tractor trailer.
The collision forced the tractor trailer into the left lane and into the passenger's side part of a passing tractor trailer.
The force of the crash caused the passing tractor trailer to go into the median, striking the guardrail and coming to a final rest after rolling over.
The tractor trailer traveling in the middle lane veered back to the right and began to jackknife before coming into contact with the front end of the car that had initially struck it.
State Police said the tractor trailer then went through the guard rail on the right shoulder, taking the car along with it.
The drivers of the tractor trailers were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Witnesses told police that the car involved had been weaving in and out of lanes prior to the crash.
The driver of the car was subsequently issued a misdemeanor summons for various traffic violations.
The southbound side of I-91 South was completely closed for hours, but fully reopened in the afternoon prior to rush hour.
