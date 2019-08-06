LISBON, CT (WFSB) -- State police are investigating after money and a transportation van were stolen from the Lisbon Senior Center.
Police said it happened Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., where a suspect is seen walking into the facility and then leaving around 2:17 a.m.
Various denominations of cash were reported missing, as well as the 2008 white Dodge Caravan with the Lisbon Town Seal on the side.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-848-6500 ext. 5128.
