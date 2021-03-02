NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Central Connecticut State University student has died following a crash that happened over the weekend in Newtown.
According to police, 22-year-old Brandon Hensel, of Newtown, died on Monday at Danbury Hospital following the Sunday morning crash.
Police said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Toddy Hill Road, near Quarry Ridge Road.
The vehicle Hensel was driving, a Ford Explorer, was traveling northbound on Toddy Hill Rd before hitting a curb and veering off the road.
The SUV then kept going, hitting various objects along the way, before coming to a stop on Quarry Ridge Road.
"It is always a tragedy whenever a young person's life ends in a tragic accident such as this, I know that our officers did their best in providing first aid, but to have this outcome it hurts. I know the town will be in mourning for the loss of this young man’s life and we pray keep the family in our minds and hearts as they deal with this tragedy,” Newtown police said in a statement. "Brandon was a student at Central Connecticut and we have reached out to them to provide whatever support and comfort for Brandon's professors and classmates.”
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 203-426-5841.
