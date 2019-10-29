WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Waterbury Police Department have arrested 15 people in connection to a heroin trafficking ring.
The investigation, which used court-authorized wiretaps, physical surveillance, and controlled purchases of narcotics, revealed that 35-year-old Nestor Sosa-Ortiz was operating a Waterbury-based drug trafficking organization.
The organization received large quantities of heroin and fentanyl from suppliers in Connecticut and New York, which were distributed throughout New Haven County.
Sosa-Ortiz was arrested in New York City on sepearte federal heroin and fentanyl charges in May of 2019 but continued to control his drug network while in prison, according to officials.
He did so by allegedly smuggling cell phones into the prison to communicate with various co-conspirators, including his sisters, Isamelis Sosa-Ortiz and Imirici Sosa-Ortiz, both of Waterbury.
Police said 15 individuals were charged by federal criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.
Those 15 include:
- Nestor Sosa-Ortiz, 35, of Waterbury
- Isamelis Marian Sosa-Ortiz, a.k.a. “Marian,” 29, of Waterbury
- Imirici Sosa-Ortiz, a.k.a. “Mimi,” 31, of Waterbury
- Elias Sanchez-Martinez, 27, of Waterbury
- Francis Aybar-Peguero, a.k.a. “Grena,” 27, of Waterbury
- Erica Orama, a.k.a. “Wifey,” 39, of Waterbury
- Roney Sosa, 23, of Waterbury
- Ivanny Antonio Francisco-Estrella, 34, of Waterbury
- Brayan Gonzalez, 35, of Waterbury
- Jeffrey Tavarez, 21, of Waterbury
- Orlando Martinez, a.k.a. “Bolo,” 51, of Watertown
- Juan Carlos Castellano, 41, of Bridgeport
- Erik Rafael Polanco, a.k.a. “Chino,” 23, of Waterbury
- Darry Jose Guerrero, a.k.a. “Domi,” 27, of Waterbury
- Jeisson Amarante-Perez, a.k.a. “Smart Yeii,” 25, of Waterbury
Thirteen were arrested on Tuesday while one defendant, Jeisson Amarante-Perez, is currently being sought by officials.
Nestor has been detained in federal custody since May.
Including the arrested, officers executed five search warrants at locations in Waterbury, including an apartment at 330 Bishop Street and the Corner Mini Market at 52 East Farm Street. During those searches, police seized approximately 6 kilograms of suspect heroin/fentanyl, approximately 100,000 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl packaged for street distribution, approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet pills, one firearm, and approximately $50,000 in cash.
The thirteen that were arrested on Tuesday appeared before a federal judge in New Haven.
