HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating after a car was stolen with a 6-year-old girl inside Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened on Park Street around 12:44 p.m.
A man told police his vehicle was stolen while his 6-year-old daughter was inside.
Police say the suspect then stopped the vehicle and dropped off the child in the area of 911 Park Street.
The girl was not injured in the incident, police said.
Hartford police are investigating the incident.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
