WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Another police department is investigating an incident where a car was stolen with a child inside.
This time it happened in Waterbury, just before 5 p.m. on Monday, at 2457 East Main St.
Police said a woman left her car running in a parking lot, leaving her 12-year-old daughter in the back seat.
The car was running and unlocked when the woman briefly went inside a business to check on her son who was attending an activity.
When she came back outside, she found her car, and her daughter, gone.
A short time later, the 12-year-old came back to the area and said she was let out of the car before the car left the parking lot.
She was not injured.
The stolen car was identified as a 2016 Black Dodge Charger with CT Dealer Plate “DV4838” which is possibly being operated by a black male.
Waterbury police are looking to locate this vehicle and/or operator.
On the same evening, in Fairfield, another car was stolen with a child inside. In that case, police did say an accomplice vehicle was identified as a black Dodge Charger.
Waterbury police said they noticed the commonality. At this time, however, police said they cannot say if the vehicles are the same, but they are talking with Fairfield police to see if there is a connection.
“This incident is a direct example of the dangers we encounter as a community regarding thefts of stolen motor vehicles, which are predominately crimes committed by juveniles. Please remember to be aware of your surroundings, secure your vehicles at all times and remove any items of value,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
