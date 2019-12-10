NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A young child has died after being hit by a car in New Canaan.
Police said it happened on Tuesday morning in the driveway of a home on North Wilton Road.
The child passed away at Norwalk Hospital.
Police said the incident is under investigation by New Canaan Police Accident Reconstruction team, and members of the Wilton and Darien Police Department Accident Reconstruction teams.
“We ask that the entire New Canaan Community put this child and the child’s family in their thoughts and prayers. We are all grieving as we cope with this tragic loss,” New Canaan police said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.