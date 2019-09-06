NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven Police are investigating after a young child walked away from a daycare on Thursday morning.
According to police, a school resource officer at the Clintoncille Elementary School noticed a 3-year-old child walking along.
It was determined the child walked away from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Daycare/Preschool around 11:20 a.m. unnoticed.
No additional details about the incident were released.
