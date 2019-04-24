PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police said they are investigating a crash involving a family of six people in Plainfield on Tuesday evening.
A 2004 GMC Denali crashed into a telephone pole, causing it to snap in the area of 67 Shepard Hill Road around 8:30 p.m.
According to police, the Mother, Jennifer Poudrier, and her four children suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The family was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Facility.
Police said the driver, Joseph Poudrier, lost braking power after a recent brake replacement.
Shepard Hill Road will be closed to traffic until the early morning hours while Eversource works to replace the telephone pole.
Click here for traffic updates.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.