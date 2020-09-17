WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Winchester Police are investigating an incident where children were approached while at a playground.
Police said three women approached unattended children while at he playground and recreational area by Forest View Cemetery.
Police said the woman were contacted by officers and told to refrain from this sort of activity.
Winchester police said especially during COVID-19, it’s important to keep a close eye on children and talk to them about the dangers of strange people.
Any sort of behavior related to this incident should be reported to police as soon as possible.
