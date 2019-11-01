WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after two children were given candy that contained THC on Halloween.
Around 9 p.m. police were notified about two children, under the age of 18, receiving a sealed package of a “gummy” style candy in the area of Gallup Lane.
The package stated each bag contained 10 gummies with a THC level of 10 milligrams per gummy.
At this time, only two packages of the gummies were recovered.
Police said the parents of the children inspected the candy and came across these packages.
No one has ingested the candies and no injuries have been reported at this time.
The candy was given to the children in the area of Gallup Lane in Waterford, according to police. Officers have completed a neighborhood canvas and the investigation is on-going.
It is not known at this time if the candies were given out intentionally.
Currently, Connecticut medical marijuana dispensaries are not authorized to sell edible candies.
"It's possible to get candy that was actually made for adults and has cannabis in it and looks like regular candy. That's not in the sate of Connecticut, you can't get that, but it could be from other states. Highly unlikely someone is going to be doing that on purpose because it's expensive," said Dr. J. Craig Allen, Hartford Healthcare.
Bruce Shewbrooks said it was a quiet Halloween night for him and his wife right off Gallup Lane.
"It's shocking to me and it's just a shame. It's a sing of the time," Shewbrooks said.
Police are reminding parents to check their children’s candy, but do no believe this is a wide-spread problem.
Anyone who may come across these packages or has any information is asked to contact Waterford police.
(2) comments
Sorry this is just BS. First no one makes a mistake like this they know what they're handing out and second any one with edibles are not giving them away they're way to expensive. The parents are lying.
Cars pose a greater threat to kids on Halloween than any amount of THC candies. STOP WITH THE PROPAGANDA!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.