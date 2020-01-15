CELEBRATION, FL (WFSB) - A Colchester man has confessed to killing his wife, three children and his dog in Florida.
According to police in Celebration, Fl., they responded to a home on Jan. 13 to serve a federal arrest warrant to Anthony Todt, who is from Colchester.
Inside the home, investigators found four deceased individuals.
During a news conference on Wednesday, police said Anthony Todt confessed to killing his wife Megan, and their three children, ages 13, 11, and 4.
Their deaths have been ruled a homicide. Police have not said the cause of deaths at this time.
Anthony Todt is currently in police custody.
He also confessed to killing the family dog.
According to police, it is believed the deaths happened sometime towards the end of December.
The Todt family had recently relocated to Celebration, Fl.
Channel 3 found out that they bought property there in 2005, but still owned the Family Physical Therapy business back in Connecticut.
Flowers were left on the door of the business Tuesday morning as what could be a solemn symbol of what may have happened to the family in Florida.
On Wednesday, an eviction notice was seen shoved in the door of the practice.
The Todts had not been seen or heard from in more than a week.
Police said officers went to the home on Dec. 29 and then again on Jan. 9 to conduct well-being checks, but were unsuccessful in making contact with anyone inside the home. They also said they didn't see anything that seemed suspicious.
Family members said they were worried, and started a Facebook group the pleaded for the family's well-being.
Eyewitness News looked into court documents and found the family fell on hard times.
Anthony Todt's license to practice in Connecticut was not renewed last September.
Last month, before the holidays, the family was evicted from the house at which they'd been staying in Celebration, FL.
It was at that home where police were seen investigating on Monday.
Colchester's first selectman's office released a statement on Monday, saying "The news reports out of Celebration, FL regarding a Colchester family are shocking and heartbreaking," the statement read. "I know that the thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the relatives and friends of the family involved."
The town's superintendent released his statement on Tuesday, in which he said counselors were made available for students.
"All of us at Colchester Public Schools are deeply saddened by the news out of Celebration, FL regarding the Colchester family," said Jeffrey Burt, superintendent. "As a community, we are committed to coming together to support students who may be emotionally impacted by this news. All of our crisis teams met early this morning and counselors are available in every school. If you have concern for your student, please contact the school for support."
St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church is offering support and prayers to the family and community as well.
Police urged anyone needing help to know that there are resources available. To reach the National Hopeline Network, Suicide & Crisis Hotline at 1-800-442-HOPE(4673).
