NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Police said they performed CPR on an unresponsive diver in New Hartford on Saturday morning.
Troopers were dispatched to West Hill Pond around 9:10 a.m. to reports of a diver in distress.
CPR was performed on the unresponsive diver and the person was transported to the hospital by a LifeStar helicopter, according to Police.
The diver’s condition is unknown at this time.
The case is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.