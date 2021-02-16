EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two men are facing charges after police responded to a home in East Haven on Monday where a large bonfire was burning, illegally.
Police arrested 56-year-old Glen Degray, of East Haven, and 33-year-old Michael Ciarleglio, of Wallingford.
When fire officials arrived at a home on Bradford Avenue Monday to put the bonfire out, they were met by a crowd that started throwing snow and ice at them.
People then began throwing other items at fire personnel, as they were throwing more items into the fire.
When officers arrived, police said Degray began throwing snow and ice at officers while yelling at them.
Police then said Degray threatened to start a riot if the police didn’t leave.
He was arrested and charged with inciting a riot, and second-degree breach of peace.
As the crowd grew more hostile, additional law enforcement units responded to the area, including Branford and New Haven police, and the Connecticut State Police.
As officers tried to control the crowd, Ciarleglio approached officers from behind. Ignoring officer’s commands to get back, police said Ciarleglio lunged at an officer, pushing him out of the way, in an attempt to lunge at another officer who had just arrived at the scene.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.
As officers were taking Ciarleglio into custody, the crowd began hopping a fence to move toward the officers while continuing to throw objects, police said.
While this was happening, an East Haven officer was hit in the head with a heavy backpack that was filled with various items. The officer was not injured.
Officers were forced to deploy OC spray in an effort to keep the crowd back while attempting to make the arrest.
Both Ciarleglio and Degray were released on $2,500 bonds and are expected to appear in court in April.
