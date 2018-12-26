MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Post Mall closed early Wednesday night after police say there were multiple disturbances and altercations at the mall.
According to police the mall closed at 7:30 p.m.
Milford police helped folks in the mall with a safe exit.
Officer Mike DeVito said two juveniles were arrested as a result of the altercations. Minor injuries have been reported.
Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester was also closed because of several disturbances Wednesday evening.
