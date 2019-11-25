THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) -- A school crossing guard was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car and physically assaulted by a parent Monday morning.
It happened right outside the Mary R. Fisher Elementary School in Thompson.
School officials said 31-year-old Jason Beshaw, a local parent, tried to bypass the designated flow of traffic.
The crossing guard tried to stop the car from entering the restricted area, and was struck.
That’s when Beshaw jumped out of the car and physically assaulted the crossing guard, officials said.
The crossing guard was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Beshaw was taken into custody by state police.
He was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
School officials said some parents and students did witness this incident.
This guy in a menace. A quick looksie on the CT Judicial site, and he has 2 or 3 pending courts cases stemming from other arrests recently, including a felony. With the addition of these charges, he just might get an invitation to wear a free Orange jump suit aiming to curb his enthusiasm for violence.
