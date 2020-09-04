THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) -- A 28-year-old from Dayville was killed in a crash that happened in Thompson on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on I-395, shutting down the highway to the Massachusetts town line.
According to police, a Chevy Tahoe being driven by 28-year-old Louis Chrisovechotis struck the back of a tractor trailer.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
An investigation remains ongoing at this time.
