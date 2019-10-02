HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – One person died during a serious crash in Hamden Wednesday night.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. and closed State Street for nearly seven hours.
According to police, a car driven by Moet Bacote was traveling south on State Street.
During the investigation, it appeared the Bacote's car crossed the double yellow center line and collided with a "box truck" that was being driven by a 26-year-old Middlefield resident.
Bacote was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died.
The unidentified Middlefield resident was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamden Police Department.
