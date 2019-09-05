EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in East Hartford Thursday evening.
Police responded to a domestic dispute just after 6 p.m. on Skyline Drive.
When officers arrived on scene, two adults were found in the house.
Police said a struggle ensued between the male suspect and officers.
Deadly force was used and the male suspect was shot. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Two officers were injured during the struggle. They were brought to St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injures.
Police said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries during the domestic dispute.
Officials said the neighborhood as whole is quiet, but did not say if officers have been called to the home before.
Officers said children live in the home, but did not know where they were at the time of the incident. The children are with family at this time.
The incident is being turned over to the state's attorney's office.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
