NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly car crash in New Haven caused a road closure on part of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard this morning, an official said.
The crash happened around midnight in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
Police told Channel 3 that one person was killed and three others were injured in the crash.
Ella T. Grasso Boulevard was closed between Lamberton Street and Washington Avenue but has since reopened.
