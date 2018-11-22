NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash has closed part of Route 15 northbound in North Haven, State Police said.
The two-vehicle crash happened between Exit 63 and Exit 64 around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police confirmed one person died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Route 15 will be closed for several hours while State Troopers investigate.
