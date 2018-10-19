HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police said they are searching for a driver who crashed into an ambulance and fled the scene on foot.
The crash happened at the intersection of Woodland Street at Homestead Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
When Channel 3 arrived on scene, an American Medical Response ambulance was on its side.
Police said a silver two-door Acura 3.2 was traveling on Homestead Avenue at a fast speed.
The silver Acura blew through a red light and hit an AMR ambulance.
The impact of the crash pushed the ambulance into a Nissan Maxima.
The driver and passenger of the ambulance suffered minor injuries and were transported to Saint Francis Hospital.
Officers tried to track the suspect with a K9, but it did not produce a result.
An officer said the driver of the Nissan Maxima suffered minor injuries and was also transported to St. Francis Hospital.
