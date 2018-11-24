HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Police are investigating a crash on Sigourney Street in Hartford involving a stolen vehicle.
Police said the driver in the stolen car struck a person and several parked cars near the intersection of Sigourney Street and Homestead Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the injured pedestrian was taken to St. Francis Hospital and is in stable condition.
According to police, the car was stolen in West Hartford.
Sigourney Street will remain closed from Albany Avenue to Homestead Avenue while police investigate.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.