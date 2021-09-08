NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Officials say a face covering may have played a part in a crash in Newtown this past Friday.
Police say a 2020 Kia Sole was traveling down Dickenson Drive around 8 in the morning when it crashed into part of the front gate to Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The driver, a 59-year-old Naugatuck woman, notified officers about the collision roughly eight hours after the crash occurred, saying that she was distracted by her face mask at the time she was driving.
An officer went to the area and said that the gate itself wasn't damaged, rather the two panels that rise above the ground, located in the small median between lanes, were.
No charges were filed against the driver.
