NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police are investigating after someone crashed an SUV into Hoffman’s Gun Center and stole several handguns from the store overnight.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Hoffman’s, located on the Berlin Turnpike.
When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue had crashed through the front doors of the business.
Police said the driver of the car is suspected of stealing several handguns and then running from the scene.
He was described as being heavy-set, about 6’ 3”, and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black facemask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington police at (860) 666-8445.
