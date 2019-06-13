NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- An Oakdale man is facing charges after police say he was allegedly under the influence of drugs when his car crashed into a school bus.
Police said the crash happened on Thursday in Norwich, in the area of North Main Street and Burnham Square.
A car being driven by 40-year-old Mark Ingves crashed into a First Student bus that was occupied by students.
No students were injured.
Officers at the scene suspected Ingves was under the influence of drugs.
He was arrested and charged with failure to drive right, operating under the influences of drugs, and operating under suspension.
He was held on a $15,000 bond.
