EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – A Durham man was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend in East Hampton.
Police said 38-year-old Kevin Powell died in a crash that happened Saturday on Route 16 near Main Street.
He was the only person involved in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-267-9922.
