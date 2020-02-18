SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- An East Hartford man, who police said spat on an officer during his arrest last Friday, is facing charges.
South Windsor police arrested 26-year-old Shawn Congdon last Friday after he was stopped for speeding.
During the traffic stop, police discovered Congdon was wanted on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear.
While transporting Congdon following his arrest, police said Congdon purposely spat on the arresting officer and failed to cooperate during the booking process.
He was charged with second-degree failure to appear, interfering with an officer, and assault on a public safety officer.
He’s expected to appear in court later this month.
(2) comments
Good idea opening up pot shops all over the place isn’t it.
sorry, this was clearly alcohol related
