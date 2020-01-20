EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his wife multiple times on Sunday in East Haven.
Police arrested 52-year-old Robert Cassidy, who confessed to officers when they arrived at his home on Hilton Avenue on Sunday.
He told them he stabbed his wife three times.
Cassidy’s wife was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and back. She’s expected to survive.
The victim’s sister had called police to report what happened.
Cassidy was charged with first-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
He’s being held on a $150,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
East Haven police are reminding the public about the many services available to victims of domestic violence.
“If you are living in fear and need assistance with your particular situation, we urge you to contact us. We can set you up with a safety plan, get you in touch with Domestic Violence Advocates and can assist with getting you the resources you need to free yourself from the power and control cycle that is so evident in so many cases. We are here to help 24 hours a day / 7 days a week,” police said.
Victims can also reach out to CTSafeConnect by calling or texting (888) 774-2900.
For more information from that organization, click here.
