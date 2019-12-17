NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating a home invasion that left an elderly man injured.
It happened on Valley Street on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect, armed with a machete, followed an elderly man into his house.
The victim was assaulted by the suspect, and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
The suspect fled on foot, and got away with a wallet and car keys.
Police are still investigating.
