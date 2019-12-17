NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating a home invasion that left an elderly man injured.
It happened on Valley Street on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect, armed with a machete, followed an elderly man into his house.
The 89-year-old victim was tied up and assaulted by the suspect, and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
The suspect fled on foot, and got away with a wallet and car keys.
Police are still investigating.
Neighbors were shocked to hear what happened.
"Heartless, people are heartless for a guy like that because he’s really kind, talks to us, always cutting his grass, making sure the front of his house is clean," said Greisha Gonzalez, of New Haven.
Anyone with information should contact police
