OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - An elderly person was injured after falling off a train platform in Old Saybrook on Tuesday.
According to police, the elderly person was getting off the train, slipped, and fell between the gap of the platform and the train.
The person fell under the train and received cuts to their head.
Recovery crews had to pull the person out from under the train.
Police said the person is expected to survive.
Train delays are expected in the area.
