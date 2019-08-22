ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - On Thursday, Enfield police identified a 79-year-old woman found dead in her home Wednesday morning.
According to police, Frances Battagler was found dead in her home during a well-being check.
She was found having suffered from blunt-force trauma, police had said on Wednesday.
Her death is now being investigated as a homicide at this time.
Enfield police had been looking for 35-year-old Anthony Ward, and even issued a silver alert for him on Wednesday, as he was believed to have been the last person to see Battagler.
Neighbors say he is the victim's grandson.
Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said later on Wednesday that Ward was involved in a one-car crash in Wethersfield and was taken to the hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.
He's only been called a "person of interest" at this point.
Ward may have had contact with the victim as recently as Sunday, Fox said.
Before Battagler was found, police said they received a tip from a relative who had received a letter from Ward.
That relative brought the letter to the police department, prompting officers to go to the home on 2nd Avenue.
Police said the letter mentioned Ward harming himself or others.
A search for a weapon is underway.
State police conducted a forensic look inside the home. However, Enfield police performed the underlying investigation.
Ward does have a criminal past, with four pending court cases.
Court documents show he rear-ended a car in Windsor, and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
Anyone with information about Ward's whereabouts is asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400.
