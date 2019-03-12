WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A Westport man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Police arrested 67-year-old Kenneth Cardillo after a juvenile claimed to have been sexually assaulted by him, a family therapist, in January.
The victim told police Cardillo had sexually assaulted him following a procedure the victim had on his genitals.
Police said while the victim “was physically able to care for the wound site himself, Cardillo applied topical treatments to the site.”
Cardillo had been employed by the victim’s family for an extended period of time.
Cardillo was arrested in February and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and was released on a $50,000 bond.
