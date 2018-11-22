EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews performed a water rescue on the Connecticut River in East Hartford, a fire official said.
Crews were dispatched to Great River Park at 301 East River Drive around 5:10 a.m. on Thursday morning to rescue a father, son, and a dog on a boat.
Police told Channel 3 that the boat was launched in South Windsor and had a mechanical issue.
It drifted into East Hartford waters where crews made contact and safely rescued all on board.
Fire crews safely towed the boat back to the launch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.