WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation continues in Windsor after a hangman's noose was found at a construction site earlier this week, but it's not the only one.
Officers were called to the Amazon distribution center on Kennedy Road on Tuesday following the report that the noose was found hanging from a steel beam on the second floor of the building.
A construction supervisor told police that the site safety team documented the incident, removed and discarded the noose.
According to police, the area where the noose was found is not monitored by surveillance cameras and is accessible to hundreds of employees from various companies.
On Wednesday, police said they responded to the site again after a rope was thrown around a beam. Police did say it was not a noose.
Then, on Thursday morning, officers were called to the facility again where five additional ropes that "could be interpreted as nooses" were found at various locations on different floors throughout the building.
Police said the ropes were collected as evidence and will undergo testing to identify potential suspects.
Police said no other messages, markings, or other forms of communication at the facility would provide information that there is any intent or target of these nooses.
“The general contractor of the construction site has been proactive in addressing these incidents and is cooperating fully with law enforcement. On Wednesday morning (4/28), they held a full site safety meeting to discuss the initial incident. They also conducted an anti-discrimination / discrimination awareness training session with all employees on site,” police said in a press release.
Also, the general contractor offered a $5,000 reward for any information that would identify a person responsible for these incidents.
On Wednesday night, Amazon spokesperson released a statement saying, "Amazon does not tolerate any behavior deemed hateful, racist, or discriminatory."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at (860) 688-5273.
