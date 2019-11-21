WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police.
Waterbury police have confirmed to Channel 3 both people have died from gunshot wounds.
Officers were dispatched to a condo complex on Perkins Avenue after a woman did not show up to work.
The officers were able to gain entry into the apartment where they located a man and woman dead in a bedroom.
A gun was located at the scene.
Police have not released the identities of the victims at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
