STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Four arrests have been made after police received complaints of cyclists who have been harassing residents in Stratford.
Last week, police received the complaint that bicyclists were loitering, blocking traffic, and harassing people in the area of Longbrook Park.
When police approached a group of four people on Friday seen in the area, they fled on their bikes, even going through the park and splash pad where small children were playing.
They were apprehended a short time later.
Among those arrested were 19-year-old Andre Larson, 20-year-old Elijah Sampson, both of Bridgeport, and two other teens under the age of 18.
All four were charged with disorderly conduct, interfering, and violating town ordinance reckless or uncontrolled bicycle operation.
