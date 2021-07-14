STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four teenagers were arrested following an incident involving a ghost gun that happened back in May.
Stratford police said the shooting happened on May 22 on Avo Street in the area of High Park.
A Honda CRV, which was reported stolen from the town of Trumbull, drove onto Avo Street near a local park.
Surveillance footage released by police show shots fired from the vehicle, toward a group of juveniles at the park.
Police said no injuries were reported, but a home and a vehicle were hit by gunshots.
Four suspects were identified as being involved in the incident, two 17- and two 16-year olds.
A few days later, officers found two of the suspects who were seen driving a car with a stolen registration plate.
The suspects fled from police, one holding a 9mm firearm with an extended magazine.
According to police, the teen refused to drop the gun, but officers were eventually able to de-escalate the situation and the teens were taken into custody.
The firearm was determined to be a Polymer 80 ghost gun, with no serial number. It was loaded with 9mm ammunition.
Police later found the stolen Honda CRV, which had multiple bullet holes in it.
All four teenagers have been arrested and charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, various firearm charges, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stratford police said any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact them at 203-726-0275.
