HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing from a gas station on his first day as an employee.
The man was a new overnight employee at Go On Gas on Arch Street in Hamden.
The store owner said the man stole numerous items, including lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and money. The total loss is valued at $17,183.
Police said the man even took his employment folder, which contained his personal information.
The search is now on for the suspect.
Anyone with information should contact Hamden Police at (203) 230-4030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.