LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – A Groton man was killed in a crash that happened in Ledyard overnight.
Police said 49-year-old Robert Golden II was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The head-on crash happened on Route 117.
According to police, Golden was traveling south on Route 117 and the other vehicle involved in the crash was heading north. The driver of the second car involved was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.