NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Four arrests were made and 10 guns were seized by New Haven police last week.
This comes after a 9-year-old was injured in a shooting on May 4.
Police said between May 6-11, they arrested four men identified as Ernest Harold, Theo Sargent, Marvin Gaye, and Errie McClendon.
Harold was found to be in possession of two guns, and Sargent had three, police said.
Of the 10 firearms, police said one was reported stolen and another had an obliterated serial number.
