HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking for the person who fired gunshots at a home where an 84-year-old woman lives.
Police said the shots were fired at a house on Wintergreen Avenue.
The woman inside the home said she was in her bedroom watching television when she heard several gunshots, and the sound of glass breaking.
That glass breaking was her bedroom window, which was shattered.
When police searched the woman’s bedroom, they found multiple bullet holes in the walls and furniture.
More than a dozen shell casings were found in the street.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 230-4055.
