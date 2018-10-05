A Hamden teen is facing charges after allegedly making a threat against students on social media.
Police were made aware of the threat on Thursday evening after it was found on social media.
The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with threatening, breach of peace, and possession of a dangerous weapon that police identified as a machete.
The teen was expected to face a judge on Friday.
