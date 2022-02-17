MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges in connection to a stabbing in Middletown earlier this month.
Police say a physical altercation happened in the area of Main Street and Ferry Street on February 2 around 5 p.m.
Jordan Eaborn used a knife to stab the victim and fled the scene, police said.
Authorities say an arrest warrant was issued for Eaborn.
Officers saw Eaborn walking on Lincoln Street in Middletown Thursday and took him into custody.
He is charged with assault in the second degree and is held on a $350,000 bond.
